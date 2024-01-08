Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Hennepin County, Minnesota today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Hennepin County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Calvin Christian School at Patrick Henry High School

Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on January 7

12:00 AM CT on January 7 Location: Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

Prairie Seeds Academy at High School for Recording Arts

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on January 8

5:30 PM CT on January 8 Location: St. Paul, MN

St. Paul, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

Mounds Park Academy at Breck School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 8

7:00 PM CT on January 8 Location: Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

Minneapolis Southwest High School at Edison High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 8

7:00 PM CT on January 8 Location: Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis, MN Conference: Minneapolis City

Minneapolis City How to Stream: Watch Here

South High School at North Community High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 8

7:00 PM CT on January 8 Location: Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis, MN Conference: Minneapolis City

Minneapolis City How to Stream: Watch Here

Patrick Henry High School at Washburn High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 8

7:00 PM CT on January 8 Location: Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis, MN Conference: Minneapolis City

Minneapolis City How to Stream: Watch Here

Fair School at Washburn High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 8

7:00 PM CT on January 8 Location: Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Louis Park High School at Littlefork-Big Falls High School