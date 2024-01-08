Hennepin County, MN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 7
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Hennepin County, Minnesota today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hennepin County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Calvin Christian School at Patrick Henry High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on January 7
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Prairie Seeds Academy at High School for Recording Arts
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on January 8
- Location: St. Paul, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mounds Park Academy at Breck School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 8
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Minneapolis Southwest High School at Edison High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 8
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- Conference: Minneapolis City
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South High School at North Community High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 8
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- Conference: Minneapolis City
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Patrick Henry High School at Washburn High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 8
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- Conference: Minneapolis City
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fair School at Washburn High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 8
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Louis Park High School at Littlefork-Big Falls High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on January 8
- Location: Littlefork, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.