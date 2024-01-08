When the Minnesota Wild face off against the Dallas Stars on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, will Jacob Middleton light the lamp? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Jacob Middleton score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Middleton stats and insights

Middleton has scored in five of 38 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has attempted zero shots in one game against the Stars this season, but has not scored.

Middleton has no points on the power play.

He has a 12.5% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.

Stars defensive stats

On defense, the Stars are allowing 119 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Stars have one shutout, and they average 13.1 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Middleton recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/6/2024 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 23:34 Away W 4-3 OT 1/4/2024 Lightning 0 0 0 21:07 Home L 4-1 1/2/2024 Flames 0 0 0 21:36 Home L 3-1 12/31/2023 Jets 0 0 0 20:41 Home L 3-2 12/30/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:29 Away L 4-2 12/27/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 23:43 Home W 6-3 12/23/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 23:24 Home W 3-2 12/21/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 26:56 Home W 4-3 OT 12/19/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 26:43 Away W 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 23:49 Away L 4-3

Wild vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.