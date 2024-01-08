Will Jacob Middleton Score a Goal Against the Stars on January 8?
When the Minnesota Wild face off against the Dallas Stars on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, will Jacob Middleton light the lamp? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Jacob Middleton score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Middleton stats and insights
- Middleton has scored in five of 38 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has attempted zero shots in one game against the Stars this season, but has not scored.
- Middleton has no points on the power play.
- He has a 12.5% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Stars defensive stats
- On defense, the Stars are allowing 119 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Stars have one shutout, and they average 13.1 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Middleton recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/6/2024
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|23:34
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|1/4/2024
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|21:07
|Home
|L 4-1
|1/2/2024
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|21:36
|Home
|L 3-1
|12/31/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|20:41
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/30/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|18:29
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/27/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|23:43
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/23/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|23:24
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|26:56
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/19/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|26:43
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Penguins
|1
|1
|0
|23:49
|Away
|L 4-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Wild vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.