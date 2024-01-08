Can we expect Jon Merrill finding the back of the net when the Minnesota Wild face off with the Dallas Stars at 8:00 PM ET on Monday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Jon Merrill score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2300 (Bet $10 to win $230.00 if he scores a goal)

Merrill stats and insights

  • In one of 28 games this season, Merrill scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Stars this season, but has not scored.
  • Merrill has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 0.4 shots per game, and converts 7.1% of them.

Stars defensive stats

  • The Stars have given up 119 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Stars have one shutout, and they average 13.1 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Merrill recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/6/2024 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 11:08 Away W 4-3 OT
1/4/2024 Lightning 0 0 0 17:18 Home L 4-1
12/30/2023 Jets 0 0 0 9:04 Away L 4-2
12/27/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 15:31 Home W 6-3
12/23/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 12:35 Home W 3-2
12/21/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 10:31 Home W 4-3 OT
12/19/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:54 Away W 4-3 OT
12/18/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 12:19 Away L 4-3
12/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 10:06 Home W 2-1 SO
12/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 13:37 Home W 3-2 SO

Wild vs. Stars game info

  • Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

