On Monday at 8:00 PM ET, the Minnesota Wild square off with the Dallas Stars. Is Marco Rossi going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Marco Rossi score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Rossi stats and insights

Rossi has scored in 11 of 38 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has attempted zero shots in one game against the Stars this season, but has not scored.

Rossi has picked up one goal and two assists on the power play.

He has a 15.8% shooting percentage, attempting 2.0 shots per game.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have given up 119 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 13.1 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Rossi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/6/2024 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 22:37 Away W 4-3 OT 1/4/2024 Lightning 0 0 0 17:30 Home L 4-1 1/2/2024 Flames 1 0 1 16:35 Home L 3-1 12/31/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:59 Home L 3-2 12/30/2023 Jets 0 0 0 20:10 Away L 4-2 12/27/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 16:15 Home W 6-3 12/23/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 17:52 Home W 3-2 12/21/2023 Canadiens 3 1 2 16:00 Home W 4-3 OT 12/19/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 16:02 Away W 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 19:52 Away L 4-3

Wild vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

