Marco Rossi and the Minnesota Wild will play the Dallas Stars at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, January 8, 2024. Does a bet on Rossi interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Marco Rossi vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rossi Season Stats Insights

Rossi's plus-minus this season, in 16:32 per game on the ice, is +9.

In 11 of 38 games this year, Rossi has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Rossi has a point in 20 of 38 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Rossi has posted an assist in a game 11 times this season in 38 games played, including multiple assists once.

Rossi's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 50% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Rossi has an implied probability of 33.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Rossi Stats vs. the Stars

On the defensive side, the Stars are conceding 119 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the league.

The team's +17 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 38 Games 2 24 Points 1 12 Goals 0 12 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.