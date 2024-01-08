Will Marcus Foligno Score a Goal Against the Stars on January 8?
For people looking to bet on the upcoming battle between the Minnesota Wild and the Dallas Stars on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, is Marcus Foligno a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Marcus Foligno score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Foligno stats and insights
- Foligno has scored in six of 35 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not scored versus the Stars this season in one game (one shot).
- Foligno has no points on the power play.
- Foligno's shooting percentage is 16.7%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Stars defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Stars are allowing 119 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 13.1 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Foligno recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/31/2023
|Jets
|1
|1
|0
|15:14
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/30/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|14:52
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/27/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|1
|0
|14:56
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/23/2023
|Bruins
|1
|1
|0
|16:36
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|14:48
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/19/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|15:09
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|14:50
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|14:57
|Home
|W 2-1 SO
|12/14/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|10:20
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|12/10/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|15:00
|Away
|W 3-0
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Wild vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.