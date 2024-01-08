The Minnesota Wild, Marcus Johansson among them, play the Dallas Stars on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, at Xcel Energy Center. Looking to wager on Johansson's props? Here is some information to help you.

Marcus Johansson vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Johansson Season Stats Insights

In 38 games this season, Johansson has a plus-minus rating of 0, while averaging 16:28 on the ice per game.

In four of 38 games this year, Johansson has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Johansson has a point in 17 of 38 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Johansson has posted an assist in a game 15 times this year in 38 games played, including multiple assists once.

Johansson's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 51.2% that he hits the over.

Johansson has an implied probability of 39.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Johansson Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars are 14th in goals allowed, giving up 119 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (+17) ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 38 Games 9 21 Points 2 5 Goals 2 16 Assists 0

