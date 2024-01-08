Martin County, MN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Martin County, Minnesota? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we offer details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Martin County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fairmont High School at New Ulm High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 8
- Location: New Ulm, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
