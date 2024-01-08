The NCAA Men's Hockey schedule today is not one to miss. The outings include Colorado College squaring off against Minnesota on FOX.

Watch your favorite men's college hockey team this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

How to Watch More Sports Today

Men's College Hockey Streaming Live Today

Watch Minnesota vs Colorado College

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Make sure you're following along with men's college hockey action all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!