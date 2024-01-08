Otter Tail County, MN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Searching for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Otter Tail County, Minnesota today? We've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Otter Tail County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Parkers Prairie High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on January 8
- Location: Parkers Prairie, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Underwood High School at Parkers Prairie High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on January 8
- Location: Parkers Prairie, MN
- Conference: Little Eight
- How to Stream: Watch Here
