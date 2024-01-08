Ramsey County, MN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Ramsey County, Minnesota today by tuning in and catching every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Ramsey County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Prairie Seeds Academy at High School for Recording Arts
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on January 8
- Location: St. Paul, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Liberty Classical Academy at Twin Cities Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 8
- Location: Saint Paul, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mounds Park Academy at Breck School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 8
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Nova Classical Academy at Trinity School at River Ridge
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 8
- Location: Saint Paul, MN
- Conference: Skyline
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.