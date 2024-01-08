Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Ramsey County, Minnesota today by tuning in and catching every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Ramsey County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Prairie Seeds Academy at High School for Recording Arts

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on January 8

5:30 PM CT on January 8 Location: St. Paul, MN

St. Paul, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

Liberty Classical Academy at Twin Cities Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 8

7:00 PM CT on January 8 Location: Saint Paul, MN

Saint Paul, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

Mounds Park Academy at Breck School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 8

7:00 PM CT on January 8 Location: Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

Nova Classical Academy at Trinity School at River Ridge