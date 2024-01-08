Rice County, MN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Rice County, Minnesota, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Rice County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Albert Lea High School at Northfield High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 8
- Location: Northfield, MN
- Conference: Big 9
- How to Stream: Watch Here
