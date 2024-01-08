The Minnesota Wild, Ryan Hartman included, will meet the Dallas Stars on Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Hartman intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Ryan Hartman vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Hartman Season Stats Insights

In 33 games this season, Hartman has a plus-minus of 0, while averaging 13:48 on the ice per game.

In nine of 33 games this year, Hartman has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 15 of 33 games this season, Hartman has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

In seven of 33 games this year, Hartman has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Hartman has an implied probability of 44.4% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is a 28.6% chance of Hartman having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Hartman Stats vs. the Stars

On defense, the Stars are allowing 119 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the league.

The team's goal differential (+17) ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 33 Games 10 19 Points 5 11 Goals 2 8 Assists 3

