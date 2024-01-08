The Dallas Stars (22-11-5) will try to halt a three-game losing streak when they play the Minnesota Wild (17-17-4) on the road on Monday, January 8 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX.

Over the last 10 games, the Wild have put up a record of 5-5-0. They have totaled 30 goals, while their opponents have scored 30. They have gone on the power play 31 times during that span, and have capitalized with eight goals (25.8% of opportunities).

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's a glimpse at which squad we pick to come out on top in Monday's action on the ice.

Wild vs. Stars Predictions for Monday

Our computer projections model for this contest calls for a final tally of Wild 4, Stars 3.

Moneyline Pick: Wild (+120)

Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.5 goals on average)

Spread Pick: Wild (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wild vs Stars Additional Info

Wild Splits and Trends

The Wild (17-17-4 overall) have posted a record of 6-4-10 in matchups that have gone to OT this season.

Minnesota has earned 10 points (4-6-2) in its 12 games decided by one goal.

In six games this season when the Wild ended a game with only one goal, they earned a total of three points (1-4-1).

Minnesota has earned five points (2-5-1 record) this season when scoring two goals .

The Wild have scored at least three goals 23 times, earning 30 points from those matchups (14-7-2).

Minnesota has scored a single power-play goal in 13 games this season and has registered 12 points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Minnesota is 11-6-2 (24 points).

The Wild's opponents have had more shots in 19 games. The Wild finished 6-11-2 in those matchups (14 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Stars Rank Stars AVG Wild AVG Wild Rank 3rd 3.58 Goals Scored 2.97 23rd 14th 3.13 Goals Allowed 3.18 19th 16th 30.6 Shots 30.2 20th 13th 29.9 Shots Allowed 30.3 16th 12th 22.94% Power Play % 19.05% 20th 4th 85% Penalty Kill % 72.73% 28th

Wild vs. Stars Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX

Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

