Wild vs. Stars Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - January 8
The Dallas Stars (22-11-5) will try to halt a three-game losing streak when they play the Minnesota Wild (17-17-4) on the road on Monday, January 8 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX.
Over the last 10 games, the Wild have put up a record of 5-5-0. They have totaled 30 goals, while their opponents have scored 30. They have gone on the power play 31 times during that span, and have capitalized with eight goals (25.8% of opportunities).
Ahead of watching this matchup, here's a glimpse at which squad we pick to come out on top in Monday's action on the ice.
Wild vs. Stars Predictions for Monday
Our computer projections model for this contest calls for a final tally of Wild 4, Stars 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Wild (+120)
- Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.5 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Wild (+1.5)
Wild vs Stars Additional Info
Wild Splits and Trends
- The Wild (17-17-4 overall) have posted a record of 6-4-10 in matchups that have gone to OT this season.
- Minnesota has earned 10 points (4-6-2) in its 12 games decided by one goal.
- In six games this season when the Wild ended a game with only one goal, they earned a total of three points (1-4-1).
- Minnesota has earned five points (2-5-1 record) this season when scoring two goals .
- The Wild have scored at least three goals 23 times, earning 30 points from those matchups (14-7-2).
- Minnesota has scored a single power-play goal in 13 games this season and has registered 12 points from those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Minnesota is 11-6-2 (24 points).
- The Wild's opponents have had more shots in 19 games. The Wild finished 6-11-2 in those matchups (14 points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Stars Rank
|Stars AVG
|Wild AVG
|Wild Rank
|3rd
|3.58
|Goals Scored
|2.97
|23rd
|14th
|3.13
|Goals Allowed
|3.18
|19th
|16th
|30.6
|Shots
|30.2
|20th
|13th
|29.9
|Shots Allowed
|30.3
|16th
|12th
|22.94%
|Power Play %
|19.05%
|20th
|4th
|85%
|Penalty Kill %
|72.73%
|28th
Wild vs. Stars Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
