Let's take a peek at the injury report for the Minnesota Wild (17-17-4), which currently has nine players listed (including Kirill Kaprizov), as the Wild ready for their matchup with the Dallas Stars (22-11-5) at Xcel Energy Center on Monday, January 8 at 8:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Minnesota Wild Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jonas Brodin D Out Upper Body Sam Hentges C Out Undisclosed Vinni Lettieri C Out Lower Body Marcus Foligno LW Questionable Lower Body Caedan Bankier C Out Undisclosed Michael Milne LW Out Undisclosed Kirill Kaprizov LW Out Upper Body Filip Gustavsson G Out Lower Body Jared Spurgeon D Out Undisclosed

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dallas Stars Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jerad Rosburg D Out Undisclosed Jake Oettinger G Out Lower Body Miro Heiskanen D Out Lower Body

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wild vs. Stars Game Info

Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Saint Paul, Minnesota

Saint Paul, Minnesota Arena: Xcel Energy Center

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Wild Season Insights

The Wild's 113 goals on the season (3.0 per game) rank them 23rd in the league.

Minnesota has conceded 121 total goals this season (3.2 per game), ranking 18th in the NHL.

Their -8 goal differential is 22nd in the league.

Stars Season Insights

The Stars' 136 total goals (3.6 per game) rank fourth in the NHL.

It has the league's ninth-best goal differential at +17.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Wild vs. Stars Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-145) Wild (+120) 6

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.