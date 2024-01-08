The Dallas Stars (22-11-5) -- who've lost three straight -- visit the Minnesota Wild (17-17-4) on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Wild vs Stars Additional Info

Wild vs. Stars Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/12/2023 Wild Stars 8-3 DAL

Wild Stats & Trends

The Wild have given up 121 total goals this season (3.2 per game), 18th in the NHL.

The Wild have 113 goals this season (3.0 per game), 23rd in the NHL.

In the past 10 games, the Wild are 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Wild have given up three goals per game (30 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged three goals per game (30 total) over that span.

Wild Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Kirill Kaprizov 34 13 21 34 36 11 0% Mats Zuccarello 29 6 23 29 20 15 30% Joel Eriksson Ek 38 15 11 26 8 18 49.3% Matthew Boldy 31 13 11 24 23 24 38.9% Marco Rossi 38 12 12 24 13 15 42.2%

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars rank 14th in goals against, conceding 119 total goals (3.1 per game) in league play.

The Stars' 136 total goals (3.6 per game) make them the fourth-best scoring team in the league.

In their last 10 matchups, the Stars are 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Stars have given up 3.2 goals per game (32 total) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.8 goals per game (38 total) over that stretch.

Stars Key Players