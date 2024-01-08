When the Minnesota Wild square off against the Dallas Stars on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, will Zach Bogosian score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Zach Bogosian score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Bogosian stats and insights

  • In one of 26 games this season, Bogosian scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has not scored against the Stars this season in one game (one shot).
  • Bogosian has zero points on the power play.
  • Bogosian averages 0.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.6%.

Stars defensive stats

  • The Stars have conceded 119 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 13.1 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Bogosian recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/6/2024 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 21:24 Away W 4-3 OT
1/4/2024 Lightning 1 1 0 18:59 Home L 4-1
1/2/2024 Flames 0 0 0 15:14 Home L 3-1
12/31/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:29 Home L 3-2
12/30/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:28 Away L 4-2
12/27/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 18:12 Home W 6-3
12/23/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 17:19 Home W 3-2
12/21/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 19:42 Home W 4-3 OT
12/19/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 20:10 Away W 4-3 OT
12/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 16:18 Away L 4-3

Wild vs. Stars game info

  • Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

