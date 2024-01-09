The Baylor Bears (12-2, 1-0 Big 12) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when hosting the BYU Cougars (12-2, 0-1 Big 12) on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at Foster Pavilion. This matchup is at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Baylor vs. BYU matchup in this article.

Baylor vs. BYU Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas

Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Baylor vs. BYU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Baylor Moneyline BYU Moneyline FanDuel Baylor (-2.5) 155.5 -152 +126 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Baylor vs. BYU Betting Trends

Baylor has won nine games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing five times.

Bears games have gone over the point total nine out of 14 times this season.

BYU is 11-3-0 ATS this season.

In the Cougars' 14 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

Baylor Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3500

+3500 Baylor is 16th-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+3500), but only 21st-best, according to computer rankings.

Oddsmakers have moved the Bears' national championship odds down from +3000 at the beginning of the season to +3500. Among all teams in the country, that is the 49th-biggest change.

Baylor has a 2.8% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

BYU Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2800

+2800 The Cougars have experienced the biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +40000 at the start of the season to +2800.

The implied probability of BYU winning the national championship, based on its +2800 moneyline odds, is 3.4%.

