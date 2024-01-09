The Kentucky Wildcats (11-2, 1-0 SEC) will try to continue a five-game winning run when hosting the Missouri Tigers (8-6, 0-1 SEC) on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at Rupp Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Kentucky vs. Missouri matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Kentucky vs. Missouri Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky

Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kentucky vs. Missouri Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kentucky Moneyline Missouri Moneyline FanDuel Kentucky (-13.5) 162.5 -1100 +660 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Kentucky vs. Missouri Betting Trends

Kentucky has won nine games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

Wildcats games have hit the over 10 out of 13 times this season.

Missouri is 4-9-1 ATS this season.

In the Tigers' 14 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

Kentucky Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1600

+1600 Oddsmakers rate Kentucky considerably higher (sixth-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (17th-best).

The Wildcats were +1400 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now dropped to +1600, which is the 54th-biggest change in the country.

Based on its moneyline odds, Kentucky has a 5.9% chance of winning the national championship.

Missouri Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +15000

+15000 Missouri ranks 51st in the country in terms of national championship odds (+15000). However, our computer rankings are much less optimistic, ranking the team 103rd, a difference of 52 spots.

The Tigers have the same odds to win the national championship now, from +15000 at the beginning of the season to +15000.

With odds of +15000, Missouri has been given a 0.7% chance of winning the national championship.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.