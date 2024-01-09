Minnesota vs. Michigan Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - January 9
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 8:38 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Tuesday's contest at Crisler Center has the Michigan Wolverines (11-4) going head to head against the Minnesota Golden Gophers (11-3) at 8:00 PM ET (on January 9). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 68-65 win for Michigan, so expect a tight matchup.
The Golden Gophers' last contest on Wednesday ended in a 72-64 loss to Maryland.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Minnesota vs. Michigan Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports App
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Minnesota vs. Michigan Score Prediction
- Prediction: Michigan 68, Minnesota 65
Minnesota Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, which took place on December 2, the Golden Gophers beat the Drake Bulldogs (No. 61 in our computer rankings) by a score of 94-88.
- Minnesota has tied for the fourth-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (four).
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Minnesota 2023-24 Best Wins
- 94-88 at home over Drake (No. 61) on December 2
- 67-54 at home over Stony Brook (No. 63) on November 26
- 60-58 at home over Purdue (No. 71) on December 10
- 76-57 on the road over Kentucky (No. 122) on December 6
- 75-53 at home over North Dakota State (No. 136) on November 15
Minnesota Leaders
- Mara Braun: 19.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 43.1 FG%, 39 3PT% (48-for-123)
- Amaya Battle: 10.2 PTS, 5.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 40.3 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)
- Mallory Heyer: 9.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 39.7 FG%, 35.8 3PT% (24-for-67)
- Grace Grocholski: 10.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.1 FG%, 33.7 3PT% (30-for-89)
- Sophie Hart: 10.6 PTS, 61.8 FG%
Minnesota Performance Insights
- The Golden Gophers put up 78.4 points per game (33rd in college basketball) while allowing 58.6 per contest (73rd in college basketball). They have a +277 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 19.8 points per game.
- In 2023-24, Minnesota has scored 65 points per game in Big Ten play, and 78.4 overall.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.