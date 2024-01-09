Tuesday's contest at Crisler Center has the Michigan Wolverines (11-4) going head to head against the Minnesota Golden Gophers (11-3) at 8:00 PM ET (on January 9). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 68-65 win for Michigan, so expect a tight matchup.

The Golden Gophers' last contest on Wednesday ended in a 72-64 loss to Maryland.

Minnesota vs. Michigan Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan

Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports App

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Minnesota vs. Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan 68, Minnesota 65

Minnesota Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, which took place on December 2, the Golden Gophers beat the Drake Bulldogs (No. 61 in our computer rankings) by a score of 94-88.

Minnesota has tied for the fourth-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (four).

Minnesota 2023-24 Best Wins

94-88 at home over Drake (No. 61) on December 2

67-54 at home over Stony Brook (No. 63) on November 26

60-58 at home over Purdue (No. 71) on December 10

76-57 on the road over Kentucky (No. 122) on December 6

75-53 at home over North Dakota State (No. 136) on November 15

Minnesota Leaders

Mara Braun: 19.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 43.1 FG%, 39 3PT% (48-for-123)

19.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 43.1 FG%, 39 3PT% (48-for-123) Amaya Battle: 10.2 PTS, 5.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 40.3 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)

10.2 PTS, 5.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 40.3 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15) Mallory Heyer: 9.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 39.7 FG%, 35.8 3PT% (24-for-67)

9.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 39.7 FG%, 35.8 3PT% (24-for-67) Grace Grocholski: 10.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.1 FG%, 33.7 3PT% (30-for-89)

10.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.1 FG%, 33.7 3PT% (30-for-89) Sophie Hart: 10.6 PTS, 61.8 FG%

Minnesota Performance Insights

The Golden Gophers put up 78.4 points per game (33rd in college basketball) while allowing 58.6 per contest (73rd in college basketball). They have a +277 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 19.8 points per game.

In 2023-24, Minnesota has scored 65 points per game in Big Ten play, and 78.4 overall.

