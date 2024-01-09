Minnesota vs. Michigan January 9 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Tuesday's Big Ten slate includes the Michigan Wolverines (10-3) against the Minnesota Golden Gophers (11-1), at 8:00 PM ET.
Minnesota vs. Michigan Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 9
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Minnesota Players to Watch
- Mara Braun: 20.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Amaya Battle: 9.9 PTS, 4 REB, 6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Mallory Heyer: 9.3 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Grace Grocholski: 10.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Sophie Hart: 10.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
Michigan Players to Watch
- Laila Phelia: 14.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jordan Hobbs: 9.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Lauren Hansen: 11.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Elissa Brett: 8.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Taylor Williams: 6.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
