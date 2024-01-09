Tuesday's 7:00 PM ET game between the Orlando Magic (21-15) and the Minnesota Timberwolves (25-10) at Amway Center features the Magic's Cole Anthony and the Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards as players to watch.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Magic

Game Day: Tuesday, January 9

Tuesday, January 9 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Amway Center

Amway Center Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL, BSN

BSFL, BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Timberwolves' Last Game

The Timberwolves dropped their previous game to the Mavericks, 115-108, on Sunday. Edwards was their leading scorer with 36 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Edwards 36 10 3 3 1 3 Karl-Anthony Towns 24 7 1 0 2 3 Naz Reid 15 9 0 0 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Timberwolves vs Magic Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Edwards gives the Timberwolves 26.8 points, 5.4 boards and 5.0 assists per game. He also averages 1.4 steals (10th in NBA) and 0.7 blocks.

Karl-Anthony Towns chips in with 21.5 points per game, plus 9.0 boards and 2.9 assists.

Rudy Gobert gives the Timberwolves 12.5 points, 12.0 boards and 1.2 assists per contest, plus 0.7 steals and 2.0 blocks (eighth in NBA).

The Timberwolves get 11.2 points per game from Mike Conley, plus 2.7 boards and 6.2 assists.

Naz Reid gets the Timberwolves 12.7 points, 4.7 boards and 1.0 assists per game, plus 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Watch Paolo Banchero, Edwards and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Edwards 31.8 5.3 4.8 1.4 1.0 3.0 Rudy Gobert 12.4 11.7 1.0 0.8 1.2 0.0 Karl-Anthony Towns 17.6 6.9 2.4 0.1 0.3 1.3 Mike Conley 10.8 2.1 6.4 0.9 0.3 2.5 Jaden McDaniels 11.8 2.0 1.3 1.3 0.9 1.3

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.