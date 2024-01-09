Anthony Edwards, Top Timberwolves Players to Watch vs. the Magic - January 9
Tuesday's 7:00 PM ET game between the Orlando Magic (21-15) and the Minnesota Timberwolves (25-10) at Amway Center features the Magic's Cole Anthony and the Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards as players to watch.
How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Magic
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 9
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Arena: Amway Center
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSFL, BSN
Timberwolves' Last Game
The Timberwolves dropped their previous game to the Mavericks, 115-108, on Sunday. Edwards was their leading scorer with 36 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Anthony Edwards
|36
|10
|3
|3
|1
|3
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|24
|7
|1
|0
|2
|3
|Naz Reid
|15
|9
|0
|0
|0
|1
Timberwolves vs Magic Additional Info
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- Edwards gives the Timberwolves 26.8 points, 5.4 boards and 5.0 assists per game. He also averages 1.4 steals (10th in NBA) and 0.7 blocks.
- Karl-Anthony Towns chips in with 21.5 points per game, plus 9.0 boards and 2.9 assists.
- Rudy Gobert gives the Timberwolves 12.5 points, 12.0 boards and 1.2 assists per contest, plus 0.7 steals and 2.0 blocks (eighth in NBA).
- The Timberwolves get 11.2 points per game from Mike Conley, plus 2.7 boards and 6.2 assists.
- Naz Reid gets the Timberwolves 12.7 points, 4.7 boards and 1.0 assists per game, plus 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocks.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Anthony Edwards
|31.8
|5.3
|4.8
|1.4
|1.0
|3.0
|Rudy Gobert
|12.4
|11.7
|1.0
|0.8
|1.2
|0.0
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|17.6
|6.9
|2.4
|0.1
|0.3
|1.3
|Mike Conley
|10.8
|2.1
|6.4
|0.9
|0.3
|2.5
|Jaden McDaniels
|11.8
|2.0
|1.3
|1.3
|0.9
|1.3
