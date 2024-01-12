Northwest Division rivals face one another when the Minnesota Timberwolves (23-7) welcome in the Portland Trail Blazers (9-22) at Target Center, starting on Friday, January 12, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. It's the first matchup between the clubs this year.

Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 12

Friday, January 12 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSN, ROOT Sports NW

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Anthony Edwards posts 25.9 points, 5.3 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game.

Karl-Anthony Towns posts 21.6 points, 2.9 assists and 9.3 rebounds per contest.

Rudy Gobert puts up 12.9 points, 1.3 assists and 12 rebounds per contest.

Mike Conley posts 11.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest, shooting 46.8% from the floor and 45.9% from downtown (seventh in league) with 2.4 made treys per game.

Naz Reid averages 12.6 points, 4.5 boards and 1 assists per game, shooting 49.6% from the floor and 40.1% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made treys per contest.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Jerami Grant is putting up 22.4 points, 4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. He's also draining 45.7% of his shots from the field and 41.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 triples per game.

On a per-game basis, Malcolm Brogdon gives the Trail Blazers 16.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Trail Blazers are getting 8.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game from Jabari Walker this year.

Toumani Camara is putting up 7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. He is draining 41.4% of his shots from the field.

Scoot Henderson gets the Trail Blazers 12.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game while posting 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers Stat Comparison

Timberwolves Trail Blazers 113.4 Points Avg. 109.4 107.4 Points Allowed Avg. 115.2 48.5% Field Goal % 43.9% 38.3% Three Point % 35.8%

