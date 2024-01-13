St. Thomas vs. Oral Roberts January 13 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (8-4) play a fellow Summit opponent, the Saint Thomas Tommies (7-6), on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at Schoenecker Arena. The game will begin at 1:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
St. Thomas vs. Oral Roberts Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other St. Thomas Games
- January 6 at Portland State
- January 11 at South Dakota State
- January 3 at home vs Sacramento State
- December 31 at UMKC
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
St. Thomas Players to Watch
- Jade Hill: 14.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.5 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Amber Scalia: 17.0 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jo Langbehn: 12.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jordyn Glynn: 6.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Phoebe Frentzel: 4.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Oral Roberts Players to Watch
- Ruthie Udoumoh: 12.6 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jalei Oglesby: 14.5 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Taleyah Jones: 16.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Hannah Cooper: 12.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Emily Robinson: 10.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.