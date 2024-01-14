Minnesota vs. Nebraska January 14 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Minnesota Golden Gophers (11-2) meet the Nebraska Cornhuskers (10-3) in a clash of Big Ten squads at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday.
Minnesota vs. Nebraska Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, January 14
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
Minnesota Players to Watch
- Mara Braun: 19.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Amaya Battle: 10.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 5.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Mallory Heyer: 9.2 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Grace Grocholski: 10.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Sophie Hart: 10.4 PTS, 5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
Nebraska Players to Watch
- Alexis Markowski: 17.5 PTS, 9.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jaz Shelley: 13.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 5.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Natalie Potts: 11.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Darian White: 8.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Callin Hake: 7.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
