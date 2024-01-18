The Minnesota Golden Gophers (11-3, 2-1 Big Ten) play a fellow Big Ten squad, the Michigan State Spartans (9-5, 1-2 Big Ten), on Thursday, January 18, 2024 at Jack Breslin Students Events Center. The game will tip off at 6:30 PM ET and you can watch via Fox Sports 1.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Minnesota vs. Michigan State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Minnesota Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Minnesota Players to Watch

Elijah Hawkins: 8.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 7.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 7.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Dawson Garcia: 17.2 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

17.2 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK Mike Mitchell Jr.: 11.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Pharrel Payne: 9.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.6 BLK

9.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.6 BLK Cam Christie: 10.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Michigan State Players to Watch

Tyson Walker: 20.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 2 STL, 0.2 BLK

20.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 2 STL, 0.2 BLK A.J Hoggard: 11.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Malik Hall: 11 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

11 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Jaden: 10.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK Tre Holloman: 6.1 PTS, 1.5 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Minnesota vs. Michigan State Stat Comparison

Michigan State Rank Michigan State AVG Minnesota AVG Minnesota Rank 95th 78.3 Points Scored 79.9 65th 38th 64.3 Points Allowed 66.6 86th 137th 37.5 Rebounds 38.1 115th 173rd 9.3 Off. Rebounds 8.8 212th 254th 6.7 3pt Made 8.6 81st 12th 18.8 Assists 19.9 5th 85th 10.6 Turnovers 11.7 176th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.