Minnesota vs. Michigan State January 18 Tickets & Start Time
The Minnesota Golden Gophers (11-3, 2-1 Big Ten) play a fellow Big Ten squad, the Michigan State Spartans (9-5, 1-2 Big Ten), on Thursday, January 18, 2024 at Jack Breslin Students Events Center. The game will tip off at 6:30 PM ET and you can watch via Fox Sports 1.
Minnesota vs. Michigan State Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 18
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
Minnesota Players to Watch
- Elijah Hawkins: 8.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 7.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Dawson Garcia: 17.2 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Mike Mitchell Jr.: 11.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Pharrel Payne: 9.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Cam Christie: 10.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
Michigan State Players to Watch
- Tyson Walker: 20.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- A.J Hoggard: 11.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Malik Hall: 11 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jaden: 10.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Tre Holloman: 6.1 PTS, 1.5 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Minnesota vs. Michigan State Stat Comparison
|Michigan State Rank
|Michigan State AVG
|Minnesota AVG
|Minnesota Rank
|95th
|78.3
|Points Scored
|79.9
|65th
|38th
|64.3
|Points Allowed
|66.6
|86th
|137th
|37.5
|Rebounds
|38.1
|115th
|173rd
|9.3
|Off. Rebounds
|8.8
|212th
|254th
|6.7
|3pt Made
|8.6
|81st
|12th
|18.8
|Assists
|19.9
|5th
|85th
|10.6
|Turnovers
|11.7
|176th
