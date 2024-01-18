The Minnesota Golden Gophers (11-3, 2-1 Big Ten) play a fellow Big Ten squad, the Michigan State Spartans (9-5, 1-2 Big Ten), on Thursday, January 18, 2024 at Jack Breslin Students Events Center. The game will tip off at 6:30 PM ET and you can watch via Fox Sports 1.

Minnesota vs. Michigan State Game Information

Minnesota Players to Watch

  • Elijah Hawkins: 8.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 7.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Dawson Garcia: 17.2 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Mike Mitchell Jr.: 11.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Pharrel Payne: 9.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.6 BLK
  • Cam Christie: 10.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

Michigan State Players to Watch

  • Tyson Walker: 20.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • A.J Hoggard: 11.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Malik Hall: 11 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Jaden: 10.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Tre Holloman: 6.1 PTS, 1.5 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Minnesota vs. Michigan State Stat Comparison

Michigan State Rank Michigan State AVG Minnesota AVG Minnesota Rank
95th 78.3 Points Scored 79.9 65th
38th 64.3 Points Allowed 66.6 86th
137th 37.5 Rebounds 38.1 115th
173rd 9.3 Off. Rebounds 8.8 212th
254th 6.7 3pt Made 8.6 81st
12th 18.8 Assists 19.9 5th
85th 10.6 Turnovers 11.7 176th

