The South Dakota Coyotes (8-8, 1-1 Summit League) face the Saint Thomas Tommies (11-5, 2-0 Summit League) in a clash of Summit League teams at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday. The game airs on Summit League Network.

St. Thomas vs. South Dakota Game Information

St. Thomas Players to Watch

Parker Bjorklund: 13.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Raheem Anthony: 10.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Kendall Blue: 9.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Drake Dobbs: 9.4 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.4 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Brooks Allen: 6.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

South Dakota Players to Watch

Lahat Thioune: 13.6 PTS, 10.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.6 PTS, 10.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Bostyn Holt: 12.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Paul Bruns: 10.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Max Burchill: 6.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Kaleb Stewart: 14.5 PTS, 1.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

St. Thomas vs. South Dakota Stat Comparison

South Dakota Rank South Dakota AVG St. Thomas AVG St. Thomas Rank 132nd 77.1 Points Scored 72.8 239th 284th 75.5 Points Allowed 61.3 10th 21st 41.5 Rebounds 33.2 320th 47th 11.1 Off. Rebounds 7.0 327th 161st 7.7 3pt Made 9.3 45th 230th 12.8 Assists 15.3 88th 303rd 13.3 Turnovers 8.8 11th

