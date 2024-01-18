St. Thomas vs. South Dakota January 18 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The South Dakota Coyotes (11-5) play a fellow Summit squad, the Saint Thomas Tommies (9-6), on Thursday, January 18, 2024 at Schoenecker Arena. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET.
St. Thomas vs. South Dakota Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 18
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
St. Thomas Players to Watch
- Jade Hill: 14.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Amber Scalia: 17.1 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jo Langbehn: 12.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jordyn Glynn: 6.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Phoebe Frentzel: 4.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
South Dakota Players to Watch
- Grace Larkins: 16.6 PTS, 7.2 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tori Deperry: 9.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kendall Holmes: 10.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Nicole Avila-Ambrosi: 5.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Alexi Hempe: 6.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
