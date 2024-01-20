On Saturday, January 20, 2024, the Western Conference-leading Minnesota Timberwolves (25-9) will look to hold off their closest rival in that conference, the Oklahoma City Thunder (23-11), at 8:00 PM ET on BSN and BSOK.

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 20

Saturday, January 20 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSN, BSOK

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Anthony Edwards averages 26.5 points, 5.1 assists and 5.2 rebounds per contest.

Karl-Anthony Towns averages 21.4 points, 9.1 boards and 3 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Rudy Gobert averages 12.6 points, 11.9 boards and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 62.6% from the field (sixth in NBA).

Mike Conley averages 11.3 points, 6.2 assists and 2.7 boards.

Naz Reid averages 12.6 points, 1 assists and 4.6 rebounds.

Thunder Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gives the Thunder 31.5 points, 6 rebounds and 6.4 assists. He also averages 2.4 steals (first in league) and 0.7 blocked shots.

On a per-game basis, Chet Holmgren gives the Thunder 17.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 2.6 blocked shots (fifth in NBA).

The Thunder are getting 18.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4 assists per game from Jalen Williams this season.

Josh Giddey gets the Thunder 12.1 points, 6 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest while averaging 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Luguentz Dort is averaging 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. He is draining 45.9% of his shots from the field and 41.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 treys per game.

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Stat Comparison

Timberwolves Thunder 113.1 Points Avg. 121.8 107.4 Points Allowed Avg. 114.2 48.6% Field Goal % 50.2% 38.2% Three Point % 39.4%

