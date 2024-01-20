Timberwolves vs. Thunder January 20 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 1:18 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, January 20, 2024, the Western Conference-leading Minnesota Timberwolves (25-9) will look to hold off their closest rival in that conference, the Oklahoma City Thunder (23-11), at 8:00 PM ET on BSN and BSOK.
Timberwolves vs. Thunder Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: BSN, BSOK
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- Anthony Edwards averages 26.5 points, 5.1 assists and 5.2 rebounds per contest.
- Karl-Anthony Towns averages 21.4 points, 9.1 boards and 3 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocks.
- Rudy Gobert averages 12.6 points, 11.9 boards and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 62.6% from the field (sixth in NBA).
- Mike Conley averages 11.3 points, 6.2 assists and 2.7 boards.
- Naz Reid averages 12.6 points, 1 assists and 4.6 rebounds.
Thunder Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gives the Thunder 31.5 points, 6 rebounds and 6.4 assists. He also averages 2.4 steals (first in league) and 0.7 blocked shots.
- On a per-game basis, Chet Holmgren gives the Thunder 17.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 2.6 blocked shots (fifth in NBA).
- The Thunder are getting 18.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4 assists per game from Jalen Williams this season.
- Josh Giddey gets the Thunder 12.1 points, 6 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest while averaging 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Luguentz Dort is averaging 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. He is draining 45.9% of his shots from the field and 41.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 treys per game.
Timberwolves vs. Thunder Stat Comparison
|Timberwolves
|Thunder
|113.1
|Points Avg.
|121.8
|107.4
|Points Allowed Avg.
|114.2
|48.6%
|Field Goal %
|50.2%
|38.2%
|Three Point %
|39.4%
