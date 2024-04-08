Oddsmakers don't expect much from the Minnesota Golden Gophers (1-0), listing them with +50000 odds on the moneyline to win the national championship at the end of the 2023-24 season.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Golden Gophers host the UTSA Roadrunners. The two squads hit the court at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10. Minnesota is favored by 11.5 points (the point total is set at 146.5).

Minnesota NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +50000 77th Bet $100 to win $50000 Preseason +50000 76th Bet $100 to win $50000

Sign up at BetMGM today to place futures bets on college basketball!

Minnesota Team Stats

Minnesota outscores opponents by 20.0 points per game (scoring 80.0 per game to rank 156th in college basketball while giving up 60.0 per outing to rank 95th in college basketball) and has a +20 scoring differential overall.

Check out the latest futures and game odds for Minnesota and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Minnesota Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 1-0

0-0 | 0-0 | 0-0 | 1-0 Minnesota has one win over Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 10th-most in the country.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our links to sign up for ESPN+, Fubo and Max to sign up today and catch action all season long!

Best Minnesota Players

Dawson Garcia leads the Golden Gophers in points, rebounds and assists. He contributes 23.0 points per game while adding 14.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists.

The Golden Gophers are led by Mike Mitchell Jr. from long distance. He hits 2.0 shots from deep per game.

Minnesota's blocks leader is Garcia, who averages 1.0 per game. Isaiah Ihnen leads the team by averaging 3.0 steals a game.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.