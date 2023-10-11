Your Photos
MSU Mankato hosting Rockstar Energy Collegiate Esports Invitational on Oct. 21

It’s almost time for Mankato to share their "rockstar" energy, as the Collegiate Esports...
By Hal Senal
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -It is almost time for Mankato to share their “rockstar” energy, as the Collegiate Esports Invitational comes to Minnesota State University (MSU) Mankato.

The university’s varsity esports team will be hosting more than 20 teams in the Rockstar Energy Collegiate Esports Invitational tournament on Sat., Oct. 21.

Tickets are $5 for MSU Mankato students.

Competitors in the Rockstar Energy Invitational will compete in Call of Duty Modern Warfare II (CoD); Rocket League and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Smash).

While most of the events will be held in the Centennial Student Union (CSU) Ballroom, some of the events will be held in CSU 253/4/5.

Free play areas will provide spectators with the opportunity to try playing games for free. In the meantime, food and beverages will be available for purchase on the first floor of CSU.

There are more than 20 teams across the country registered for the event.

This is the second consecutive year that MSU Mankato has hosted the event.

Last year’s winners included Minnesota State Mankato (Call of Duty), Michigan Tech University (Rocket League) and Wayne State College (Super Smash Bros. Ultimate).

More information about the event and tickets are available for purchase online.

Doors will open at 9:30 a.m. on the second floor of the University’s Centennial Student Union, and the tournament will run all day.

