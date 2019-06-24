KEYC-TV adding 2 more network affiliates this fall

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Later this fall, KEYC News 12 will bring you more information and entertainment with the addition of two network affiliates.
NBC and CW will complement the station’s existing CBS and FOX affiliations.
The new station, KMNF-LD, will be available with an over the air antenna on channel 7 and will also be carried by cable and satellite systems.
By adding the power of NBC, the station will now carry popular programming such as This is Us, NBC Sunday Night Football, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Dateline NBC, Saturday Night Live, Chicago Fire, Late Night with Seth Meyers, and the Tokyo Olympics in 2020. Along with the suite of NBC programming is the addition of news content in the form of TODAY, Meet The Press, and NBC Nightly News.
“The addition of NBC to our well established CBS and FOX programming will offer viewers more news and entertainment options on a local level,” said Ed Woloszyn, General Manager of KEYC News 12 & FOX 12 Mankato. “By adding NBC our viewers and advertisers will have additional programming choices from the bevy of NBC’s top rated primetime line-up, sports and news programs, while having a front row seat to the Tokyo Olympics in 2020 and Super Bowl LVI in 2022,” continues Woloszyn.
The CW will air on KMNF-LD’s digital sub channel 7.2. The CW Network’s debut on KMNF will happen just as the new shows Batwoman and Nancy Drew join the network’s primetime line-up that includes hit original primetime series Riverdale, Supergirl, The Flash , Arrow, Legacies and Black Lightning."
“Having The CW affiliation on KMNF’s secondary digital channel will allow us the opportunity to serve more people in southern Minnesota by providing more options for information and entertainment programming. We can’t wait to welcome The CW Network and its ground-breaking shows to their new home,” adds Woloszyn.
KMNF-LD is expected to sign-on the air in September.
KEYC-TV been serving southern Minnesota and northern Iowa since it signed-on in October of 1960, first as an NBC affiliate. In 1961, the station became a CBS affiliate. In 2007, FOX network programming signed on as FOX 12 Mankato joined KEYC’s secondary digital channel.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.