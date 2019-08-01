Refraction of sound waves, why you can hear your neighbors across the lake better at night.

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Suppose you rent a cabin on a lake which is not too wide, say about half a mile across. During the day you can see other cabin goers across the lake enjoying the afternoon sun, but you can not hear them. As night time falls, you can still see those across the lake but now you can hear them as if they are standing right next to you. This phenomena is due to the refraction of sound waves and temperature plays a key role.