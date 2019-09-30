Mankato health care provider sets example, brings legal services to rural communities

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mankato health care provider is helping communities across the country offer legal services to patients in need.
Since 2016, Open Door Health Center has partnered with Southern Minnesota Regional Legal Services, offering aid to patients under the same roof they receive medical, dental and behavioral care.
This month, a team from Open Door traveled to Washington D.C. to present their partnership to a national audience.
“We talked about how we are targeting our services toward populations like the homeless, those in addiction recovery, survivors of domestic violence and those who are isolated in rural areas,” Larry Nicol with Southern Minnesota Regional Legal Services said.
“A lot of times people have experiences with lawyers that maybe weren’t their advocate and weren’t looking out for their best interest,” Rochelle Perry, psychiatric nurse practitioner at Open Door, said.
She said what makes Open Door different is the level of trust patients have with employees.
Open Door works on a case-by-case basis to ensure patients can afford the aid they’re getting. If you think you’re in need of health-related legal services, visit their website or call their Mankato office at (507) 388-2120.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.