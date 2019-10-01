Man charged with burglary and assault after incident at the Hilltop Best Buy

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A man is charged after allegedly injuring a Mankato Public Safety Officer while attempting to shoplift at the Hilltop Best Buy.
The store's loss prevention team says 38-year-old Jarion Walker of Minneapolis is a known trespasser at the store.
According to the criminal complaint, Walker was told by the responding officer that he wasn't allowed in the store.
Walker then approached the officer and wouldn't stop when asked.
The complaint says the officer grabbed Walker as he attempted to run and a struggle ensued.
Walker apparently hit the officer during the fight, causing a minor injury on her face.
He was eventually subdued and a pair of supposedly stolen Bose headphones were recovered from his person.
Walker faces two felony charges of burglary and causing demonstrable injury to a peace officer, among other charges.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.