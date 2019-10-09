Man trapped in grain bin near Gibbon escapes with minor injuries

GIBBON, Minn. (KEYC) — A man trapped in a grain bin near Gibbon escaped with minor injuries Tuesday.
At approximately 2:13 p.m. on Tuesday, the Sibley County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a man trapped in a grain bin. The caller told authorities that the man had been engulfed in corn that was up to his chest and had been trapped for a couple of hours before he was located and help was called.
Members of the Gibbon and Winthrop Fire Departments responded to the call at 23504 631st Avenue in Gibbon.
The grain bin was cut open in several locations to drain the corn to free the trapped man.
The victim was transported to New Ulm Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries as a precautionary measure.
The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Gibbon Fire Department, Winthrop Fire Department and North Air Care.
