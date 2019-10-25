St. Peter unveils new gift shop on downtown street

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - A new shop is on the corner of 3rd street where Home Town Travel used to stand in St. Peter.
The Olita Gifts and Goods store debuted last Thursday and is the result of what started as an authentic leather handbag company.
Owner and founder Jill Hass developed the store name from her children Olivia and Tate.
The quaint and modern store appeals to all ages and genders with a variety of kid's toys, boutique items, home goods, and more.
The store is a compliment to the St. Peter community, bringing something new.
“When I came in, I knew that I wanted to do something a little bit different. I didn’t want to take away from the other shops that are already here. We have clothing boutiques, we have a kitchen store, and we have a décor store. I wanted to bring something a little bit different – so not only my handbags and that’s why I chose to do a gift store so that we could all work together in town and not take away from each other,” Hass said.
To check out the online store and all that Olita has to offer visit https://www.olitagiftsandgoods.com/,
