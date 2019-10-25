St. Peter unveils new gift shop on downtown street

“When I came in, I knew that I wanted to do something a little bit different. I didn’t want to take away from the other shops that are already here. We have clothing boutiques, we have a kitchen store, and we have a décor store. I wanted to bring something a little bit different – so not only my handbags and that’s why I chose to do a gift store so that we could all work together in town and not take away from each other,” Hass said.