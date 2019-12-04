Longtime Iowa political operative announced as Klobuchar’s Caucus Advisor

“Since entering this race, Amy Klobuchar has built an impressive grassroots campaign equipped to turn out Iowans of all backgrounds from across the state,” said Sterzenbach. “As the Senator next door, Amy has been a champion on the issues most important to Iowans – she knows what it takes to win in the Heartland and beat Donald Trump. I’m thrilled to be joining her campaign and look forward to helping the team prepare for a successful night in February.”