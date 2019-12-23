Driver killed in single vehicle accident in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -One person is dead following a single vehicle accident in Mankato.
Authorities responded to the scene just before 10 Sunday night on the 100 block of Stoltzman Road.
Officials say the driver was traveling north when the vehicle left the roadway north of Fairfield Avenue and entered a wooded area. The vehicle struck several trees and rolled before eventually starting on fire.
Lifesaving efforts on the driver were unsuccessful. No one else was inside the vehicle.
The victim’s name will be released once family is notified.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.