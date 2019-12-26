State of Minnesota awarded $26.7 million federal grant to improve services to families with young children

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz recently announced that the state of Minnesota received a $26.7 million federal grant to support critical early childhood services.
Based on feedback from over 130 community listening sessions, Walz has decided that the funding will be used to improve how state systems serve families with young children. This will be accomplished by investing in a whole-family approach as to how the state delivers services, connects young families to local resources in education, health, human services, housing and transportation, among others.
“Minnesotans agree that they want our state to be the best place for children to grow up, no matter who they are or where they’re from,” Walz said. “This federal support will help achieve that goal by putting children at the center of government and helping connect families with the support they need to thrive.”
The federal funding from the Preschool Development Grant Birth through Five will create Help Me Connect, a series of regional hubs and an online system that will link families to a wide array of available community services.
“There is no more important investment than in our children. This grant is an opportunity to shift the burden of navigating state systems from children to our systems, so it’s as easy as possible for families with kids to find the support they need in their communities,” Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan said.
The full $26.7 million grant will be distributed to the state over the next three years.
The grant is a partnership between three state agencies and the Governor’s Children’s Cabinet.
