First “B the Light” Hope Getaway Recipient announced

(KEYC) - Amber Melby of New Ulm began the nonprofit “B the Light” back in 2016. Melby, a breast cancer survivor herself started the organization after her Aunt "B", an 18-year breast cancer survivor.
After their first successful fundraising gala last fall,it was finally time to complete the organization’s first mission of choosing the first Hope Getaway Recipient. Where a breast cancer survivor along with their friends or family to be sent to a get away experience of their choice, cost free.
“One of the things that had been very impactful to both myself and my Aunt Brenda was being able to get away either during or after our diagnosis to kind of escape the word cancer and go on what we call a healing journey. And so Hope Getaways was born,” said “B the Light” President and Founder Amber Melby.
Through an application process of reading and hearing survivors’ stories, Sara Schultz of Sleepy Eye was chosen to be the first ever recipient.
Schultz was diagnosed with Invasive Ductal Carcinoma (breast cancer]) at the age of 31 in November of 2019.
Schultz, a wife and mother of a 4 year old son and 2 year old daughter is a fighter with big dreams.
“My next goal was to climb a mountain, rainbow mountain in Peru,” said Schultz.
Her greatest dream, a soon to be reality.
“I want to not only become an overcomer of cancer but I want to overcome this mountain,” said Schultz.
