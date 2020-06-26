Mankato Department of Public Safety reminds residents about firework safety

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Department of Public Safety is reminding residents to know what fireworks they are allowed to use ahead of the Fourth of July.
Any fireworks that explode or fly are illegal.
That includes firecrackers, skyrockets, Roman candles and lanterns that require fire to propel them.
The department also reminds people to make sure that when you use fireworks, know what that firework is supposed to do.
”Making sure they keep good distance between anything that could catch on fire and then properly disposing of them. Once that device has gone off, it’s recommended that they soak them down in water. Let them sit in water for a while before they throw them away,” said Commander Sean Hayes.
The department also reminds that consumer fireworks are not allowed for use on public property such as parks, schools, roads and alleys.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.