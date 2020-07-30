Gov. Walz: Decision on school up to each district with guidelines from state

“We all recognize that COVID-19 is going to continue to impact our schools and our communities for months to come, but those impacts are varied and hard to predict,” said MDH Commissioner Jan Malcolm. “It is important for the well-being of Minnesota children that we get this right, and that we have solid and flexible plans in place to adapt to the COVID-19 challenge. Under the leadership of Governor Walz and in partnership with the Minnesota Department of Education and many stakeholders, we have developed an evidence-based plan that offers the right mix of support and flexibility for schools and communities around the state.”