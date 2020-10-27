New robotic-arm assisted orthopedic surgeries available at MCHS in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mayo Clinic Health System (MCHS) in Mankato celebrated it’s first robotic-arm assisted orthopedic surgeries. “We can do total knee, total hip, as well as partial knee replacements with the robot," said Dr. Eric Busse. The Mako surgical robot makes these expanded orthopedic services possible. Currently, five surgeons on the orthopedics and sports medicine team are trained in this procedure.
“We do a CT scan first and that gets uploaded into a system," said Dr. Ryan Foley. “[It will] track the exact position of the knee and allow the saw to know where exactly in space it is using image sensory technology.” Foley is excited that the advanced technology is now available in Mankato. “We’re really pleased to bring this to the community. We think it’s a great service that we can now offer our patients and save them trips from having to go down to Rochester.”
Success rates of the operations remain years out after post-op, leading to fewer revisions. The robotic arm provides tactile, visual and auditory feedback to assist the surgeon in achieving the desired orientation, which can enhance stability and mobility. This allows patients to leave the hospital sooner and heal faster.
