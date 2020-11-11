Virtual career fair for veterans coming up

Minn. (KEYC) -State officials here in Minnesota are reaching out with an opportunity for veterans looking for a career.
The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development is teaming up with the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs for a virtual veterans career fair. The event will feature hundreds of employers, educational organizations and veteran services.
“Businesses really appreciate professionalism, work ethics, collaboration, resiliency and toughness that the veterans bring to the table. So all in all, a great opportunity to be in front of military friendly and veteran friendly employers,” said Department of Employment and Economic Development Veterans Program, Ray Douha.
The fair takes place online November 19th from 2 p.m to 6 p.m. Registration is required for both participants and employers.
More information about the event and registration can be found at: CareerForceMN.com/minnesota-veterans-virtual-career-fair.
Employers interested in participating can also find information on that webpage.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.