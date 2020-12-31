News Years Resolutions taking different form this year

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - 2021 is a year that a lot of people are looking forward to especially with everything that 2020 has handed us.
This is also the time when people make New Year’s Resolutions, those often involve getting in shape. So this is typically a busy time of year for gyms, which in Minnesota, are still under tight restrictions. One local fitness expert says just like we’ve had to do with everything else, adjusting our approach to a fitness resolution will be key.
“Well, I am not necessarily big on New Year Resolutions, because I think that any time of the year is a great time to get in shape and take care of yourself. Healthy living has been top of mind, especially this last year with staying healthy. So, whether it is January or June, whatever month it is. It is always a good time to start focusing on your health,” says Stephanie Fischer, Director of Healthy Living and Communication at the Mankato Family YMCA.
To help you get started, places like Mankato Family YMCA aren’t charging the typical joiner fees you find in a regular year.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.