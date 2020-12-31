News Years Resolutions taking different form this year

“Well, I am not necessarily big on New Year Resolutions, because I think that any time of the year is a great time to get in shape and take care of yourself. Healthy living has been top of mind, especially this last year with staying healthy. So, whether it is January or June, whatever month it is. It is always a good time to start focusing on your health,” says Stephanie Fischer, Director of Healthy Living and Communication at the Mankato Family YMCA.