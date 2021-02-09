Blue Earth County Library receives grant to help region

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - They received a $4,725 grant for its “Home Delivery of Library Books and Materials” project from the Minnesota River Area Agency on Aging through the CARES Act.
The funding will provide postage and packaging for shipping and returning of reading material.
This applies to Blue Earth County residents ages 60 and older.
The program offers education, entertainment and most of all mental stimulation to the city and rural residents in Blue Earth county.
Library staff have had this idea for quite some time and are thrilled to see it come to life.
”Everybody is really excited about this. What is a better feeling than providing a wonderful service to someone in need in the community you live in. It doesn’t get much better than that and I know that the library staff agrees with me on that one,” Blue Earth County Library director, Kelly McBride said.
If you’re interested in being apart of this program then visit Blue Earth County Library’s website or contact them at 507-304-4001.
Blue Earth County residents who don’t have a library card can call the library to apply for one.
