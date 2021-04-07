St. Mary’s battles Hancock in Class A semifinals

SLEEPY EYE, Minn. (KEYC) -The Class A boys’ basketball tournament is wide open after every one and two seed was eliminated in the quarterfinals.
St. Mary’s is one of the final four and takes on a Hancock team that knocked out Nevis with a trip to the state title game on the line.
Nothing will change for the Knights heading into the match-up, and right now the squad is playing its best basketball, spreading it around to everyone on the floor.
“We can be pretty dangerous. We’ve got a lot of shooters, we trust everyone with every shot,” said Trent Steffensmeier, SESM junior.
“Throughout the year I think they got more comfortable. That trust amongst each other is huge. They feed off if one guy is hot, they’ll definitely give the ball a bit more, but they know if we need to pull it out and set up a play, they’re patient enough to recognize mismatches also,” said Judd Walter, SESM head coach.
St. Mary’s is in the middle of a historic season and made a statement with a 13 point victory over Central Minnesota Christian in the quarterfinals.
“Oh it was awesome. I think this is as far as any boys team has made it where we’re at now. It’s a special journey we’re on and really exciting,” said Kyle Goblirsch, SESM senior.
The excitement continues Wednesday morning at ten with the 20-3 Knights set to take on the 18-5 Hancock Owls at the Target Center.
