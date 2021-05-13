Salvation Army Family Store helps give back to community

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Mankato Salvation Army’s Family Store plays a big role in its ability to help out in the community.
The Salvation Army Family Store & Donation Center is located at 201 Star Street.
All proceeds at the family store will go back to the Salvation Army and their efforts to impact the city of Mankato.
The Salvation Army has its day shelter, lunch program, emergency social services programs and other projects to boost the city.
All of those initiatives wouldn’t be possible without the help of the community supporting them through their thrift store.
”The money that we collect there helps keep our doors open. Over at where we are doing the shelter, with our emergency social services, our lunch program that is offered five days a week. It just keeps that stuff going on year-round,” Lt. Andy Wheeler said.
The Salvation Army Family Store & Donation Center is having a one-day cash and carry sale on Saturday, where everything in the store will be 25% off.
