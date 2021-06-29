Your Photos
Life-Work Planning Center helps southern Minnesotans get back to work

Life-Work Planning Center in Mankato, Minn.
Life-Work Planning Center in Mankato, Minn.(KEYC News Now)
By Meghan Grey
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - COVID-19 forced many people out of jobs. Now, a local non-profit is combating unemployment rates by helping southern Minnesotans get back to work.

Beginning July 12th, the Life-Work Planning Center in Mankato is hosting a free virtual workshop series to help unemployed Region 9 residents prepare themselves for the workforce.

The non-profit predominantly serves women, with services including one-on-one counseling, tutoring, and action plans.

“We focus on what people used to call pre-employment skills or soft skills. We really like to refer to those as essential skills. So, we’re working on things like decision making, goal setting, boundaries, assertive communication, all those kind of things that would help someone sort of rebuild themselves as a person and see their value and then the value that they would bring to an employer,” said Jean Keenan, executive director of the Life-Work Planning Center.

More information about getting involved with Life-Work Planning Center can be found on their website.

